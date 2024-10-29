Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Bree having PANIC ATTACKS?
Airs Monday 4 November 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is angry after overhearing a conversation between her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), and hospital nurse Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Dana is concerned that doctor Bree is off her game at Northern District Hospital and has shared her fears with Remi.
But Bree feels insulted that they think she needs help.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Remi tries to smooth things over with Bree.
He's aware that something is going on with his girlfriend but doesn't know what he can do to help.
Bree lies that she's just a bit stressed-out with work and hasn't been able to switch-off lately.
But Remi remains worried...
Little do either Remi or Dana know, but Bree has been kept awake by a panic attack overnight.
Having had a sleepless night, Bree is on edge at work.
On the advice of her boyfriend, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os), Dana attempts to apologise to Bree for overstepping before.
But Bree is not in the mood... and SNAPS!
Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) fears for his safety now that his nasty dad, Carl (Matthew Holmes), has been found not-guilty in court.
Which means that Carl is a free man again and looking for PAYBACK!
Perri's temporary guardian, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is preoccupied with the well-being of pregnant Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and their unborn baby.
Luckily, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is able to step in and help.
But even after words of support from Tane, Rose and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), Perri remains worried on Carl's current whereabouts...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
