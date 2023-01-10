Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Eden Fowler worried about Remi?

Eden Fowler is afraid Remi is getting too attached to married woman Bree on Home and Away...

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is worried about her band mate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi is completely committed to helping married hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), finally escape the clutches of her violent husband, Jacob.



While Jacob is working away from Summer Bay, rocker Remi intends to help Bree put a plan into action to leave Jacob.



However, as Eden watches the friends spending more and more time together, she starts to worry that Remi is becoming too attached to Bree.



The ladies man has already said he won't cross a line and chase a married woman.



But will Remi stick to his word?

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) can't resist SNOOPING into her brother, Xander's (Luke Van Os) love life.



She wants to know everything about Xander's dating plans with Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri, who previously played Toadie and Sonya's friend, Cat Rogers on Neighbours).



But to Rose's annoyance, Xander wants to keep everything under wraps!



Unfortunately for Xander, policewoman Rose won't let the matter drop... and ends up crashing Xander and Stacey's first date!



Will Rose's interference ruin things for Xander?

Things go from bad to worse between Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Unaware of pregnant Ziggy's recent collapse and hospital dash, Justin thinks the mechanic has been slacking-off with her responsibilities as the temporary manager of Summer Bay Autos.



Justin tries to handle the situation diplomatically.



But once again, he manage to say totally the WRONG thing, causing Ziggy to run off in tears!



Although he has already been warned not to interfere, is there anything that Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), can do to help the situation?

