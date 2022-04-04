Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Mackenzie Booth HEARTBROKEN?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 13 April 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is devastated when the news about Ari Parata and Mia Anderson's (Anna Samson) tragic wedding day reaches her on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Mackenzie's boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) is shocked to discover that Mackenzie had a romantic history with Ari.
Mackenzie attempts to put a brave face on and doesn't seem to want to talk about Ari.
However, when Logan discovers restaurant boss, Mackenzie crying in the store room at Salt, he gently pushes her to talk to him about what's going on.
Mackenzie eventually lets her defences down and reveals all about her and Ari's past romance.
Can Logan, who was present during Ari and Mia's last-minute hospital wedding, help Mackenzie through her grief?
Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) are loving having the farmhouse back to themselves.
After Dean played cupid for his mum, Karen and her boyfriend, Brett Maloney, the reunited couple announced they were gonna move in together at Brett's place back in Reefton Lakes.
But their happy bubble is burst when Dean gets a shocking call from Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).
An emotional Dean lashes out at hospital doctor, Logan for not doing more to save Ari.
How can Ari really be gone?
Dean struggles with the reality that his one-time prison cellmate and friend, Ari, is really gone.
WHAT can Ziggy do to stop Dean from spiralling?
Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his granddad, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) have finally made peace after their big family fallout.
Ryder has moved back into the family home and has exciting news... he's graduated from his hospitality management course at TAFE.
Hurrah!
Alf suggests a family lunch at home to celebrate.
However, the celebrations are overshadowed by the news about Ari.
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) encourages Ryder to reach out to his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) after the wedding day tragedy.
Ari was like a father to Chloe.
Ryder reaches out to Chloe but struggles to know the right way to help the Parata family during their darkest hours...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
