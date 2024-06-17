Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Remi angry with ex-girlfriend Bree?

Remi and Bree clash over the reason behind their BREAK-UP on Home and Away...

WHAT puts Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) in a bad mood on today's episode of Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remi returns to the fancy mansion where his new lover, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), is staying while she is shooting her new rom-com, All Our Tomorrows.



But things get a bit awkward when Remi discovers he's staying under the same roof as his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), who has started dating film director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu)!



The next morning, Remi is not happy when he sees Bree being driven off on the back of Nelson's motorbike.



Didn't Bree previously break-up with Remi because she disapproved of his "death trap" motorbike??



Later, Remi decides to confront Bree about her double standards.



But he's left fuming when Bree puts him in his place about the REAL reason she ended their relationship...

Will Bree and Nelson's blossoming romance be ruined by Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, there's excitement as a camera crew from breakfast TV show Sunrise arrives in Summer Bay to interview Stevie on-set about her new movie.



John Palmer (Shane Withington) is excited about making his "live television debut", after helping out director Nelson with his location scout.



However, when it comes time for the cameras to roll on the Sunrise segment, John gets a bad case of stage fright!



WHO will step in to replace John on set and make sure the interview is a success?

Watch out for guest appearances from Sunrise presenters Matt "Shirvo" Shirvington and Natalie Barr.

Stevie is interviewed by Sunrise presenter Matt Shirvington on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) has been spending a lot of time at new boyfriend, Xander Delaney's (Luke Van Os) apartment.



Xander starts to drop some hints that it might be time for Dana to return home to her own place.



He's starting to feel crowded in his own home!



But will Dana get the message?

Has Dana outstayed her welcome on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5