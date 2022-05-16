Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Ziggy Astoni all dressed-up?

Is Ziggy Astoni about to find out the truth about Mackenzie's illegal dealings on Home and Away?

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) ditches her mechanic overalls and gets all glammed-up on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) desperately needs a replacement poker hostess for her next Poker night at Salt.



So she drops by the farmhouse to ask Ziggy for a favour.



But the only thing is, neither Ziggy or Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) know that the restaurant boss is running illegal gambling events to solve her cashflow crisis.



Mackenzie lies that she is hosting a hen party at Salt.



But wait, didn't she say it was a buck's party before?



After Ziggy arrives at Salt, it doesn't take long for her to realise what's going on...



Will Ziggy agree to keep Mackenzie's illegal dealings a secret from boyfriend, Dean?



* Watch out for a guest appearance from ex-Neighbours star Barry Conrad, who played bad boy Kane Jones.



Ex-Neighbours star Barry Conrad guests on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is totally focused on her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) after all the latest Parata family drama.



The couple kick back at the Caravan Park for some much needed TLC.



But Tane is worried that Felicity has sacrificed the chance to make some BIG money at the latest Poker night at Salt.



Felicity assures Tane that she is happy by his side.



However, will the promise of glamour and financial risk lure the couple out of their love bubble and have them making tracks for Salt?

Tane and Felicity are all loved-up on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) catch-up after all the drama involving Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his abusive dad, Dimitri.



Justin and John both hope it's the last they see of Dimitri for a long time.



But is Dimitri really ready to leave Theo alone?

Justin and John both hope they've seen the last of Dimitri on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR