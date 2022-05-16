Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Ziggy Astoni all dressed-up?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 25 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) ditches her mechanic overalls and gets all glammed-up on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) desperately needs a replacement poker hostess for her next Poker night at Salt.
So she drops by the farmhouse to ask Ziggy for a favour.
But the only thing is, neither Ziggy or Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) know that the restaurant boss is running illegal gambling events to solve her cashflow crisis.
Mackenzie lies that she is hosting a hen party at Salt.
But wait, didn't she say it was a buck's party before?
After Ziggy arrives at Salt, it doesn't take long for her to realise what's going on...
Will Ziggy agree to keep Mackenzie's illegal dealings a secret from boyfriend, Dean?
* Watch out for a guest appearance from ex-Neighbours star Barry Conrad, who played bad boy Kane Jones.
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is totally focused on her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) after all the latest Parata family drama.
The couple kick back at the Caravan Park for some much needed TLC.
But Tane is worried that Felicity has sacrificed the chance to make some BIG money at the latest Poker night at Salt.
Felicity assures Tane that she is happy by his side.
However, will the promise of glamour and financial risk lure the couple out of their love bubble and have them making tracks for Salt?
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) catch-up after all the drama involving Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his abusive dad, Dimitri.
Justin and John both hope it's the last they see of Dimitri for a long time.
But is Dimitri really ready to leave Theo alone?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
