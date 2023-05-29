Home and Away spoilers: WHY won't Eden Fowler share her love song?
Airs Wednesday 7 June 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has had a BUST-UP with her Lyrik bandmates on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The band are all keen to release the song that Eden recently wrote about her relationship with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
However, the song is deeply personal to Eden.
So she doesn't want to share it with Lyrik... or the rest of the world!
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash is confused about why Eden wants to keep the song a secret.
She has already performed it in public during a gig at Salt.
So what is the big deal?
Will Eden change her mind about sharing the personal song?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is still putting on a brave face after being abandoned by her terminally-ill boyfriend, Gabe Miller.
However, she is determined to draw a line and move on.
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) can tell Mackenzie is not coping and offers his support.
Mali promised to do right by Mackenzie when her brother, Dean Thompson, left Summer Bay.
In need of a friend, Mackenzie makes Mali a SURPRISE offer!
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited for her money-making side hustle to take off, following Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) successful social media push for Stunning Organics.
But Marilyn and Kirby have some explaining to do when Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) discovers the ladies have offered a FREE coffee to Diner customers, with every skincare purchase!
However, that doesn't dampen Marilyn's enthusiasm for her blossoming sales career.
Especially when SOMEONE places a bulk order for Stunning Organics sunscreen products!
But WHO?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
By Grace Morris