Home and Away spoilers: WHY won't Eden Fowler share her love song?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has had a BUST-UP with her Lyrik bandmates on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The band are all keen to release the song that Eden recently wrote about her relationship with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).

However, the song is deeply personal to Eden.



So she doesn't want to share it with Lyrik... or the rest of the world!



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash is confused about why Eden wants to keep the song a secret.



She has already performed it in public during a gig at Salt.



So what is the big deal?



Will Eden change her mind about sharing the personal song?

Mackenzie tries to move on after Gabe on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is still putting on a brave face after being abandoned by her terminally-ill boyfriend, Gabe Miller.



However, she is determined to draw a line and move on.



Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) can tell Mackenzie is not coping and offers his support.



Mali promised to do right by Mackenzie when her brother, Dean Thompson, left Summer Bay.



In need of a friend, Mackenzie makes Mali a SURPRISE offer!

WHY is Marilyn in the bad books with Irene on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited for her money-making side hustle to take off, following Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) successful social media push for Stunning Organics.



But Marilyn and Kirby have some explaining to do when Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) discovers the ladies have offered a FREE coffee to Diner customers, with every skincare purchase!



However, that doesn't dampen Marilyn's enthusiasm for her blossoming sales career.



Especially when SOMEONE places a bulk order for Stunning Organics sunscreen products!



But WHO?

