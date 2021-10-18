'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Ari Parata pull-out of gym deal?

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) couldn't believe it when gym owner Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) offered to sell the couple the business on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mia is pushing for the deal to go ahead.



But Ari is having second thoughts now he has discovered Mia plans to buy the business using the stolen money from the same armed robbery that Ari served time in prison for!



Ari can't believe Mia kept the money all this time, locked-up in a safety deposit box.



With the memory of prison on his mind, Ari knows they are playing with fire by using the money all these years later.



But Mia is already one step ahead of him and brings home the contract for the gym, ready to sign!



Is Ari prepared to sign on the dotted line?

Tane remains convinced that Felicity is his stalker on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is determined to prove that his short-lived lover Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is now stalking him.



Felicity has already sworn her innocence and so she is not impressed when she catches Tane snooping through the rubbish bin at the Caravan Park to catch her out!



Tane is unable to find what he's looking for but remains convinced it was Felicity who sent him the previous roses and taped the cryptic note to the front door of the Parata house.



Felicity is left shaken by the heated exchange with Tane.



Which Summer Bay resident offers her some words of support?

Romance is blossoming between Mackenzie and Logan on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) have certainly been getting closer while they both support the recovery of Mackenzie's brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



However, Dean is not happy to discover what's brewing between Mackenzie and Logan.



Hasn't Mackenzie already had enough man trouble this year, without starting something with her own brother's doctor!



But Mackenzie is highly appreciative when Logan gives Dean a piece of his mind and puts the surfer dude back in his place!



Hmm, it definitely looks like there is potential for Mackenzie and Logan... whether Dean likes it or NOT!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR