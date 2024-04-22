Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree and Remi BREAK-UP?

Will Bree end things with boyfriend Remi after discovering his big lie on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) was grateful when her biker boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), appeared to choose her over his motorcycle on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Bree pushed Remi to give-up his beloved motorbike following THAT hit-and-run near-death experience.



Unfortunately, Bree has now discovered the truth...



Remi lied about the bike, which has now been fully repaired after the crash.



He NEVER had any intention of getting rid of it!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Bree sees red.



How could he look her in the eyes and lie to her over this?



Remi stands his ground, refusing to give-up his beloved bike.



He would never give Bree a similar ultimatum to choose between him and her love of surfing!



But Remi is left reeling when Bree makes it clear he has made his FINAL decision.



He didn't choose her.



So the relationship is OVER!



Will Bree and Remi really BREAK-UP?

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) shares The Coastal News article with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



He's surprised to discover he is in the spotlight.



With journalist Peter Rolfe (Roman Delo) questioning his "obsession" with abandoned baby, Maia.



Tane is annoyed when he finds out it was Harper's sister, Dana (Ally Harris), who was tricked into revealing CONFIDENTIAL information about the situation to snooping Peter.

So when Peter tracks Tane down at Northern District Hospital and attempts to push him for some quotes for his next article, tensions rise and a fight breaks out...

Tane is not impressed by the newspaper article on Home and Away...

Peter gets on the WRONG side of Tane on Home and Away...

