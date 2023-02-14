Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman reconnect with Eden?
Airs Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is not happy about his sister, Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) attempts to reunite him with ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash and Eden have both previously warned Felicity to stay out of their business, and declared that there is NOTHING going on between them.
Even if that may not be strictly true!
As Felicity and her fiance, Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) hen and bucks night celebrations continue on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden is still not happy that bride-to-be Felicity deliberately changed their plans so that she and Cash would be forced to spend time together at the same nightclub.
Eden decides to try and forget about both Felicity and Cash by getting drunk.
However, disaster strikes when a drunk Eden jumps on stage to dance... and falls off!
WHO comes to Eden's rescue after her unfortunate accident?
Meanwhile, despite the original bucks party plans being gatecrashed by his future sister-in-law, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) still gives an amazing best-man speech for his uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne).
Tane's upcoming wedding day will be bitter-sweet with so many family members missing, including his late brother Ari.
There's nothing more important than family for the Paratas.
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) finds herself getting emotional while listening to Nikau's speech.
But when Kirby casually comments that she's going to be a mess at her own wedding, her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), freaks out!
WHAT is up with Theo?
At the Diner, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is disappointed when she hears that the charity golf tournament raised $35,000 towards a new community food truck.
They needed to make $40,000.
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) tries to convince Marilyn that their fundraising event was a success.
But once again, Marilyn is left feeling like a failure and reminded of how she let her own daughter, Heather Fraser, down...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.