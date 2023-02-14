Home and Away spoilers: Will Cash Newman reconnect with Eden?

Will Cash Newman and ex-lover Eden be brought back together by Felicity's matchmaking on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is not happy about his sister, Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) attempts to reunite him with ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash and Eden have both previously warned Felicity to stay out of their business, and declared that there is NOTHING going on between them.



Even if that may not be strictly true!



As Felicity and her fiance, Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) hen and bucks night celebrations continue on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Eden is still not happy that bride-to-be Felicity deliberately changed their plans so that she and Cash would be forced to spend time together at the same nightclub.



Eden decides to try and forget about both Felicity and Cash by getting drunk.



However, disaster strikes when a drunk Eden jumps on stage to dance... and falls off!



WHO comes to Eden's rescue after her unfortunate accident?

Eden confronts Felicity over her behaviour on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, despite the original bucks party plans being gatecrashed by his future sister-in-law, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) still gives an amazing best-man speech for his uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne).



Tane's upcoming wedding day will be bitter-sweet with so many family members missing, including his late brother Ari.



There's nothing more important than family for the Paratas.



Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) finds herself getting emotional while listening to Nikau's speech.



But when Kirby casually comments that she's going to be a mess at her own wedding, her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), freaks out!



WHAT is up with Theo?

WHY does Theo get freaked out on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

At the Diner, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is disappointed when she hears that the charity golf tournament raised $35,000 towards a new community food truck.



They needed to make $40,000.



Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) tries to convince Marilyn that their fundraising event was a success.



But once again, Marilyn is left feeling like a failure and reminded of how she let her own daughter, Heather Fraser, down...

Marilyn has regrets over the way things ended between her and Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5