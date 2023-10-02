Home and Away spoilers: Will Felicity Newman watch the SHOCK FOOTAGE?
Airs Friday 13 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has decided to face her fears and confront her attacker, Jeremy, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
But there's something Felicity wants to do first before the Restorative Justice meeting.
She wants to watch the video footage that Jeremy previously used to blackmail her with...
Felicity's policeman brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is worried when she approaches him about watching the footage.
Felicity believes she may get the answers she needs from watching the footage.
But Cash is aware of the additional video footage that Jeremy used to blackmail his other victims.
Cash does not want Felicity to watch the footage.
It could push her close to the edge again...
Will Felicity listen to Cash's advice and change her mind?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) reckon Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is a changed man now he's been fitted with his hearing aids.
However, John Palmer (Shane Withington) remains suspicious about Alf's great mood at the Surf Club committee meeting.
Since when was the last time Alf agreed with any of John's suggestions for the Surf Club?
Something's up!
John is determined to get to the bottom of Alf's surprise behaviour.
Just WHAT is going on?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is suspicious when she finds employee, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) at Salt.
Isn't this supposed to be his day off from the bar/restaurant?
Xander eventually comes clean that he doesn't want to be home at the Pier apartment right now.
As he's trying to avoid his new apartment mate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), who is living there as part of a temporary house swap.
In the meantime, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has taken Kirby's place at the band share house.
WHAT is Xander's problem with Kirby?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
