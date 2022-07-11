Home and Away spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney find out about Cash and Rose?
Airs Friday 22 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) gets some distressing news on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Could it be to do with her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), getting drunk and spending the night with Jasmine's half-sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier)?
Nope, it's actually about her former mum-in-law, Wendy Shaw, who has had a heart attack...
Wendy and her husband, Ian, now need some help out at the family farm.
Hospital nurse, Jasmine, doesn't hesitate to pack her bags and prepare to leave for the countyside.
Before she goes, Jasmine asks Cash to keep an eye on her half siblings, Rose and Xander (Luke Van Os), while she is gone.
But it seems like there is something on Cash's mind.
Will the policeman's guilty conscience get the better of him, and lead him to reveal what happened between him and Rose?
Cash has sworn his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), to secrecey after she stumbled upon him and Rose together.
Cash plans to be honest with girlfriend, Jasmine.
However, after Jasmine's sudden departure from Summer Bay, he decides to wait until she returns to come clean.
But Felicity is on a mission to find out what is really going on between Cash and Rose!
Could it be that Rose actually has romantic feelings for her police partner, Cash?
WHAT will Rose reveal when she is confronted by Felicity?
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) sit down to discuss their situation.
But Dean goes on the defence after Ziggy cuts to the chase and makes it clear she won't stay with him if he continues his involvement with the River Boys!
The River Boys are like family to Dean and the surf gang always come to the rescue when he needs them.
Unable to reach a compromise, Ziggy storms off!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
