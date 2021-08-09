Home and Away spoilers: Will Kieran Baldivis hit the bottle?

Kieran Baldivis is feeling under pressure and is tempted to start boozing again on Home and Away...

Kieran Baldivis (played by Rick Donald) appears to be a changed man on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The recovering alcoholic is getting help dealing with his addiction and anger issues.



Kieran's sister Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wants to prove to her suspicious dad Alf (Ray Meagher) that Kieran has cleaned-up his act and deserves to be given another chance.



So she has set-up a meeting between Alf and Kieran at Summer Bay House for a "peace talk".



However, when Kieran fails to show-up for the meeting, Alf believes he has been proved right that Kieran is not to be trusted.



A frustrated Roo desperately tries to track down her brother and is shocked when she discovers him in an emotional state, armed with a bottle of Scotch...



Has Kieran fallen off the wagon?

The temptation gets too much for recovering alcoholic Kieran and he buys a bottle of Scotch from Salt on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has managed to make amends with most of the folk in Summer Bay after her recent boozy bad behaviour.



But the restaurant boss is having trouble winning over her former housemate Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).



Things just haven't been the same between the ladies since Mackenzie made a drunken move on Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Whoops!



Anyhow, Mackenzie is still determined to start afresh with Ziggy.



But it looks like it might be left to Tane to work his magic after Ziggy just scoffs at Mackenzie's latest heartfelt apology!

Mackenzie attempts to apologise to Ziggy (again!) on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is not impressed after his girlfriend Chloe Anderson's (Sam Barrett) angry outbursts at both Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Mackenzie Booth.



Ryder reckons Chloe should be apologising after calling Mackenzie "a train wreck!"



Especially as Mackenzie is his boss at restaurant Salt.



However, Chloe is having none of it!



Can Ryder and Chloe settle their differences?

Ryder and Chloe clash over her behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

