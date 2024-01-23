Home and Away spoilers: Will Kirby and Theo songwrite TOGETHER AGAIN?
Airs Wednesday 31 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Now that Lyrik have played their first comeback gig, Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is ready to get songwriting again on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kirby used to co-write songs with her then boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
But of course, that all changed when the couple broke-up and Kirby QUIT the band soon after!
However, when Kirby has a bad case of writer's block during a song writing session, will she be tempted to turn to Theo for some creative input?
Kirby and Theo both agree that some of their best memories of being in the band were their song writing sessions.
But can the ex-couple still find that winning formula now that they are no longer together?
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is trying to be a good mate to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), who has moved into the farmhouse after his break-up with wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
But both Mali and housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), are under the impression that there's still a chance that Tane and Felicity could work things out given some time.
But that bubble appears to have burst, when Tane enters the kitchen with a glamorous plus one for breakfast!
Tane is determined to get Felicity off his mind.
And he has wasted no time in bringing a one-night stand home after a big night out!
How long will it be until Felicity hears word that Tane has officially moved on from her?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is thrilled to be giving back to her new community, by taking part in the Bronze Medallion course run by John Palmer (Shane Withington).
However, things don't get off to a good start when John is grumpy because his year's supply of FREE coffee at the Diner has finally expired!
John gets grouchy with Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and manages to insult another student taking part on the course.
Have the Matheson sisters made a BIG mistake signing-up to be bossed about by John?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.