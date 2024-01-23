Home and Away spoilers: Will Kirby and Theo songwrite TOGETHER AGAIN?

Can Kirby and Theo put the past behind them and team-up to write another HIT song on Home and Away?

Now that Lyrik have played their first comeback gig, Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) is ready to get songwriting again on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kirby used to co-write songs with her then boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



But of course, that all changed when the couple broke-up and Kirby QUIT the band soon after!



However, when Kirby has a bad case of writer's block during a song writing session, will she be tempted to turn to Theo for some creative input?



Kirby and Theo both agree that some of their best memories of being in the band were their song writing sessions.



But can the ex-couple still find that winning formula now that they are no longer together?

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is trying to be a good mate to Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), who has moved into the farmhouse after his break-up with wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



But both Mali and housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), are under the impression that there's still a chance that Tane and Felicity could work things out given some time.



But that bubble appears to have burst, when Tane enters the kitchen with a glamorous plus one for breakfast!



Tane is determined to get Felicity off his mind.



And he has wasted no time in bringing a one-night stand home after a big night out!



How long will it be until Felicity hears word that Tane has officially moved on from her?

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is thrilled to be giving back to her new community, by taking part in the Bronze Medallion course run by John Palmer (Shane Withington).



However, things don't get off to a good start when John is grumpy because his year's supply of FREE coffee at the Diner has finally expired!



John gets grouchy with Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and manages to insult another student taking part on the course.



Have the Matheson sisters made a BIG mistake signing-up to be bossed about by John?

