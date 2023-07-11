Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana and Theo SPLIT!
Airs Thursday 20 July at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana isn't happy with boyfriend Theo in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
She's fuming after her fella ghosted her at the Battle of the Bands recce and there's tension between them when they finally meet to talk.
Kirby's convinced that Theo is prioritising Andrew over her and the band. Theo can't understand why she's so grumpy, and the couple agree to spend the night apart, fed up of being at each other's throats.
The next day, Theo suggests taking a longer break from one another.
But Kirby is FURIOUS! Instead she says not to bother with a break - they're over for GOOD!
Elsewhere, Kate comes back to Salt to see Xander because she regrets leaving things the way she did.
The pair chat and she tells him she's grateful for his kindness and for being a good friend to Jamie.
And putting their troubles aside, they find comfort in each other's company.
Meanwhile, Remi's buzzing after the Battle of the Bands recce, but he's worried that Bree's not engaged. When he talks to her about it, she admits she lost a patient that day. The pair realise they're in different worlds but happy together, and move on.
Mali's home from seeing his family, but Rose is surprised when his sister Elandra calls her to apologise for her brother being an idiot!
Elandra tells a surprised Rose that Mali still likes her. But she's not budging - he put her in the friend zone.
When Mali finds out about his sister's interference, though, he goes to see Rose and the connection between them is clear. Just as they're leaning in for a kiss, Kirby storms in, announcing she and Theo are over!
Talk about bad timing!
Home and Away continues on Friday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.