Home and Away spoilers: Kirby Aramoana and Theo SPLIT!

Kirby Aramoana isn't happy with boyfriend Theo in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

She's fuming after her fella ghosted her at the Battle of the Bands recce and there's tension between them when they finally meet to talk.

Kirby's convinced that Theo is prioritising Andrew over her and the band. Theo can't understand why she's so grumpy, and the couple agree to spend the night apart, fed up of being at each other's throats.

The next day, Theo suggests taking a longer break from one another.

But Kirby is FURIOUS! Instead she says not to bother with a break - they're over for GOOD!

Theo wants to take a break. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Kate comes back to Salt to see Xander because she regrets leaving things the way she did.

The pair chat and she tells him she's grateful for his kindness and for being a good friend to Jamie.

And putting their troubles aside, they find comfort in each other's company.

Meanwhile, Remi's buzzing after the Battle of the Bands recce, but he's worried that Bree's not engaged. When he talks to her about it, she admits she lost a patient that day. The pair realise they're in different worlds but happy together, and move on.

Bree's upset when she loses a patient. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali's home from seeing his family, but Rose is surprised when his sister Elandra calls her to apologise for her brother being an idiot!

Elandra tells a surprised Rose that Mali still likes her. But she's not budging - he put her in the friend zone.

When Mali finds out about his sister's interference, though, he goes to see Rose and the connection between them is clear. Just as they're leaning in for a kiss, Kirby storms in, announcing she and Theo are over!

There is a connection between Rose and Mali. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Talk about bad timing!

Home and Away continues on Friday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.