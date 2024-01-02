Home and Away spoilers: Will Kirby Aramoana get SUED?

Record label executive Forrest is not happy when Kirby tries to break free from her solo recording contract on Home and Away...

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) has made-up her mind that she's going to officially rejoin her former band, Lyrik, on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's an obstacle standing in her way.



Kirby already signed a solo recording contract when she originally QUIT the band.



And record label executive, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), is not about to let Kirby walk away from her commitments to him and the record label.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Kirby arrives for a meeting with Forrest and tries to appeal to his better nature.



But Forrest is not impressed when Kirby reveals the plans for a SURPRISE Lyrik gig.



And warns him that the fans won't be happy if he doesn't release her from her contract so she can perform with the band again.



In fact, Forrest issues Kirby with a warning...



If he gets named and shamed on social media by the band, then he will SUE both Kirby and Lyrik for breaking contract and defamation!



Is the planned Lyrik reunion officially SHUT DOWN?

Will Remi's plan for a surprise Lyrik gig work on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Things take an eerie turn when Justin Morgan (James Stewart) finds himself a guest at his own funeral!



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) plays the guitar while Justin's fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is seen sitting in the front row of the church.



Then Justin notices his own tomb headstone...



After the terrible recent turn of events at Northern District Hospital, has injured Justin finally given-up the fight and DIED?



All will be revealed on today's episode...

