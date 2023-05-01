Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah Patterson LEAVE Justin?
Airs Thursday 11 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
There's BIG trouble brewing between Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Leah and Justin are still at odds over his troublesome teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe).
Leah is angry that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) moved out of the Morgan house to get away from awful Ava, who was recently exposed as Theo's SECRET STALKER!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Justin's world comes crashing down when Leah shows him the seductive photos that Ava secretly snapped for her social media account I<3Theo.
Justin realises Ava has continued to manipulate him this whole time...
But there's more bad news for Justin when fed-up Leah announces she is going to stay with family friend, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker)!
Will Justin finally wake-up and confront Ava, now that she has managed to drive both Leah and Theo out of the house?
Meanwhile, Theo is still living with girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), over at the band's sharehouse.
But trouble comes knocking when Ava arrives on the doorstep and makes herself at home!
Kirby decides enough is enough and delivers the BRUTAL truth:
Theo will NEVER be interested in Ava the way she wants.
Furious, Ava decides to stir-up more drama when she sends the seductive photos of herself wearing just Theo's shirt in his bedroom...
But WHO does Ava send the photos to?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is on hand to support her boyfriend, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), after his first round of chemotherapy.
But in private, Mackenzie continues to doubt that she is emotionally strong enough to support terminally-ill Gabe.
After accidentally witnessing Mackenzie's secret tears, Gabe makes a DEVASTATING decision...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.