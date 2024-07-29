Home and Away spoilers: Will Levi survive the STABBING?
Airs Monday 5 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Doctor Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) becomes the patient when he is rushed to hospital on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Levi is in a bad way after being stabbed during a fight with Campbell Allen (John Harding) out at the farmhouse.
Levi and girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) got caught in the middle, when the awful Allen family came looking for Iluka Hudson (Dion Williams), who had stolen $8,000 from them.
At the hospital, doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) races against time to try and save Levi, who has lost a lot of blood...
Meanwhile, things get awkward for Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) when his policewoman girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), starts asking questions about WHAT happened.
Mali doesn't want to risk getting his brother Iluka in even more trouble.
But will he be able to keep the truth from Rose?
The friendship between Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is on the line.
Leah is up-in-arms that Irene has invited her current houseguest Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo) to issue a lawsuit against the Diner for $50,000 following the contaminated water panic!
Irene believes "terminally-ill" Bronte could get a sizeable payout from the insurance company.
She'd be able to travel to Canada and pay for the medical treatment she needs.
But it's all a BIG gamble and Leah is angry that Irene is risking their business by putting Bronte first.
Plus, there's definitely something OFF about Bronte and her sob stories.
As far as Irene's lodger, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), is concerned, visiting Bronte is not to be trusted...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
