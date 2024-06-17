Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie and Levi END their affair?

Mackenzie is shocked when Levi asks if she wants to walk away from their affair on Home and Away...

Just about everybody now knows about Mackenzie Booth's (played by Emily Weir) affair with married doctor, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



And some folks are definitely playing judge and jury and taking sides.



Mackenzie still has to work alongside business partner, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), at Salt.



Felicity has made her feelings very clear about Mackenzie's involvement with love cheat Levi.



Levi is not faring much better and reveals that his friends are siding with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Imogen.



After another clash with icy Felicity at Salt, Mackenzie is shocked when Levi offers her an out.



He says he will totally understand if she wants to end their affair and walk away...

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is not happy when he's told he'll have to CANCEL his surf classes while filming takes place on the beach for All Our Tomorrows.



Stressed out Mali makes it clear that in future the film crew will have to work around him.



After all, he's got a business to run!



Sensing that Mali could do with a helping hand at Manta Ray Boards, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) plays recruiter and brings Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) into the board shop.



Could Kirby be the solution to Mali's problems?

Is Kirby about to go into business with Mali on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After being rehired, lawyer Marshall Aldman (Nic English) works his magic to get client Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) released from Yabbie Creek Police Station.

However, Tane has yet to make peace with his ex-wife Felicity after finding out that she hooked-up with Marshall before she knew who he was.



Tane has a clear message for Felicity to BACK-OFF and stop meddling in his life!

Tane remains unhappy with Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

