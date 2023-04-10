Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie Booth discover Gabe's SECRET?

Mackenzie Booth so far remains unaware of Gabe's SHOCK diagnosis on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is happy to have a second chance with her former fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does she know that Gabe is hiding a devastating secret from her...



Gabe was previously diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and has just discovered his cancer has now returned…



At Northern District Hospital, Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) offers Gabe counselling services after the SHOCK news.



But Gabe already seems to have given-up the fight and swears Bree to secrecy about his diagnosis.



Later that day, Gabe is caught off guard when a loved-up Mackenzie surprises him with a romantic drink and asks him to move in with her!



Gabe is overwhelmed in the moment and rushes off, leaving Mackenzie feeling hurt and confused...



Will she find out what's going on with him?



Bree offers Gabe support at the hospital on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Bree continues to process her own personal trauma in the aftermath of the death/funeral of her violent husband, Jacob.



After her encounter with Gabe at the hospital, Bree realises she needs to seek counselling after everything that happened.



Bree is scared about confronting her demons.



But Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) offers to support her every step of the way.

Bree is still struggling in the aftermath of Jacob's death on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is still freaked-out after baby Izzy's hospital visit.



The new mum goes into super-protective mode in an attempt to protect her daughter from germs and infections.



However, Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), fears she may be taking things too far with her STRICT rules about clean living.



Dean's hopes that Ziggy will settle down are dashed when he discovers she has asked family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), to come over to help ''detox'' the farmhouse!

Ziggy is determined to protect baby Izzy on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5