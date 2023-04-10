Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie Booth discover Gabe's SECRET?
Airs Monday 17 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is happy to have a second chance with her former fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But little does she know that Gabe is hiding a devastating secret from her...
Gabe was previously diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and has just discovered his cancer has now returned…
At Northern District Hospital, Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) offers Gabe counselling services after the SHOCK news.
But Gabe already seems to have given-up the fight and swears Bree to secrecy about his diagnosis.
Later that day, Gabe is caught off guard when a loved-up Mackenzie surprises him with a romantic drink and asks him to move in with her!
Gabe is overwhelmed in the moment and rushes off, leaving Mackenzie feeling hurt and confused...
Will she find out what's going on with him?
Meanwhile, Bree continues to process her own personal trauma in the aftermath of the death/funeral of her violent husband, Jacob.
After her encounter with Gabe at the hospital, Bree realises she needs to seek counselling after everything that happened.
Bree is scared about confronting her demons.
But Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) offers to support her every step of the way.
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is still freaked-out after baby Izzy's hospital visit.
The new mum goes into super-protective mode in an attempt to protect her daughter from germs and infections.
However, Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), fears she may be taking things too far with her STRICT rules about clean living.
Dean's hopes that Ziggy will settle down are dashed when he discovers she has asked family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), to come over to help ''detox'' the farmhouse!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.