Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie CHEAT with married man Levi?

Mackenzie is rocked by the revelation that Levi is a MARRIED MAN on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth's (played by Emily Weir) world has been turned upside down by the discovery that Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is a married man on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie was getting annoyed by Levi's hot/cold behaviour.



But now she knows WHY!



At first, Mackenzie wants nothing to do with LOVE CHEAT Levi.



However, Mackenzie and her former doctor cannot deny the obvious chemistry between them.



So WHAT are they going to do about the situation?



Is Mackenzie prepared to become "the other woman" and officially start an affair with married man Levi?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is holding onto hope that he'll soon get his relationship with Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) back on track.



Justin is still desperate for the latest updates about Leah.



He keeps stopping by The Diner in the hope he'll run into Leah during her work shift.



Family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), assures Justin that they are taking good care of Leah while she stays at the Stewart house.



Plus, she's been spending time with her friend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), who is visiting from the city.



Is all this news a good sign that Leah will soon feel ready to move back into the Morgan house?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to solve the mystery of WHO made an anonymous $30,000 donation to the Surf Club.



Is the donation even legitimate?



Roo's Surf Club President dad Alf decides they can keep the money.



Otherwise, the Surf Club could soon be going under!



Later that day, a lawyer calls Roo with an update about the MYSTERY money...

