Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie CHEAT with married man Levi?
Airs Friday 22 March 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth's (played by Emily Weir) world has been turned upside down by the discovery that Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is a married man on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mackenzie was getting annoyed by Levi's hot/cold behaviour.
But now she knows WHY!
At first, Mackenzie wants nothing to do with LOVE CHEAT Levi.
However, Mackenzie and her former doctor cannot deny the obvious chemistry between them.
So WHAT are they going to do about the situation?
Is Mackenzie prepared to become "the other woman" and officially start an affair with married man Levi?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is holding onto hope that he'll soon get his relationship with Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) back on track.
Justin is still desperate for the latest updates about Leah.
He keeps stopping by The Diner in the hope he'll run into Leah during her work shift.
Family friend, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), assures Justin that they are taking good care of Leah while she stays at the Stewart house.
Plus, she's been spending time with her friend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke), who is visiting from the city.
Is all this news a good sign that Leah will soon feel ready to move back into the Morgan house?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is determined to solve the mystery of WHO made an anonymous $30,000 donation to the Surf Club.
Is the donation even legitimate?
Roo's Surf Club President dad Alf decides they can keep the money.
Otherwise, the Surf Club could soon be going under!
Later that day, a lawyer calls Roo with an update about the MYSTERY money...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.