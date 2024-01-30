Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie SURVIVE?

Mackenzie Booth's (played by Emily Weir) fate could be in the hands of Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The hotshot surgeon has just arrived in Summer Bay and is determined to find out why Mackenzie suddenly collapsed at Salt.



Mackenzie remains in a panic, especially when Levi reveals she must be admitted for exploratory surgery so they can find out WHAT is going on.



Mackenzie realises she is going to have to put her faith in Levi.



But will she pull-through after the surgery?



Meanwhile, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) sings the praises of new arrival Levi to Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



But WHY is Dana such a fan?



WHAT is her connection to Dr Fowler?



Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), is curious as to why she had a weird reaction when she first found out that Levi is in town.



Dana is convinced that Levi won't recognise or remember her from the past.



But the question is, what's the story with those two?

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is not happy after accidentally finding out that her now estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has started having one-night stands with other women.



Felicity had been holding onto the hope of a reconciliation, after her baby lie was exposed.



But it seems Tane is certain that their marriage is officially over and is moving on!



Felicity is determined to find out more about WHAT Tane is up to... and with WHO.



But what will mutual friend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), do when Felicity wants him to give her the full lowdown on his now housemate Tane's bedroom action!

