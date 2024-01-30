Home and Away spoilers: Will Mackenzie SURVIVE?
Airs Tuesday 6 February 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth's (played by Emily Weir) fate could be in the hands of Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
The hotshot surgeon has just arrived in Summer Bay and is determined to find out why Mackenzie suddenly collapsed at Salt.
Mackenzie remains in a panic, especially when Levi reveals she must be admitted for exploratory surgery so they can find out WHAT is going on.
Mackenzie realises she is going to have to put her faith in Levi.
But will she pull-through after the surgery?
Meanwhile, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) sings the praises of new arrival Levi to Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).
But WHY is Dana such a fan?
WHAT is her connection to Dr Fowler?
Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), is curious as to why she had a weird reaction when she first found out that Levi is in town.
Dana is convinced that Levi won't recognise or remember her from the past.
But the question is, what's the story with those two?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is not happy after accidentally finding out that her now estranged husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has started having one-night stands with other women.
Felicity had been holding onto the hope of a reconciliation, after her baby lie was exposed.
But it seems Tane is certain that their marriage is officially over and is moving on!
Felicity is determined to find out more about WHAT Tane is up to... and with WHO.
But what will mutual friend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), do when Felicity wants him to give her the full lowdown on his now housemate Tane's bedroom action!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.