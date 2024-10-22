Home and Away spoilers: Will Mali become a FAMOUS artist?
Airs Wednesday 30 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Will Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) soon be swapping his surfboard for the artworld on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surf board shop boss has received a SURPRISE offer to have his paintings put on display in an art gallery!
But for some strange reason, Mali is unsure whether to accept the offer...
Mali's surf shop employee, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), can't believe he is considering turning down the opportunity.
Kirby enlists the help of Mali's ex-girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), to try and change his mind.
When Kirby refuses to let the matter drop, will Mali come clean and admit the REAL reason he doesn't want to meet with the guy from the art gallery?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) receives a letter from the organisation that arranged his sister Felicity's organ donation.
The letter reveals that FIVE people have been given extended lives because of Felicity.
One of the recipients has written Cash a personal thank-you note.
Overwhelmed with emotion, Cash decides he wants to reach out to the woman who received Felicity's heart and lungs...
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still Claudia Salini's (Rachael Carpani) SECRET designated driver.
Garage boss Justin offered to drive busy Claudia around after she had a car accident, as a result of his family relative, Theo Poulous (Matt Evans), failing to check the brakes on the vehicle.
However, while they are on the road, Claudia receives a tense phone call from her husband, Eric.
But WHY are things so angsty between Claudia and Eric?
Should Justin be worried that Claudia is in some kind of DANGER?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
