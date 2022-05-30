Home and Away spoilers: Will Mia Anderson accept Tane's help?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 6 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) wants to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The trouble is, Mia's daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) wants to stick around.
Chloe is now at odds with her mum again, for trying to control her future.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) tries to convice Mia that Chloe is old enough to stand on her own two feet.
After all, independent Chloe first arrived in the Bay alone, to track down the Parata family.
Plus, Chloe has friends and family in town, who will be happy to look out for Chloe if Mia decides to leave.
Mia doesn't like the idea of abandoning her daughter.
But will she start to see things in a different light when she finds Chloe looking happy in the company of friend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo)?
Meanwhile, Chloe is already making plans for the future.
She wants her independence and tells Bella and Nikau that she's planning to move out of the Parata's place and into a share house.
Bella and Nikau are worried that things are moving too fast.
But Chloe is determined to book an appointment to view her potential new home!
How will the rest of the family react when Chloe reveals her plans?
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is trying to make the best of a bad situation for her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).
Martha's failing health means she is now too ill to go through with the kidney transplant.
But Roo has lots of ideas for a positivity program to boost Martha's spirits.
Roo seeks help from hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) for a health-boosting program Martha can follow.
But Martha's husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) is not impressed, wondering if there is any medical evidence that the program will work.
WHY is Alf being such a misery about Roo's goodwill?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
