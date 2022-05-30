Home and Away spoilers: Will Mia Anderson accept Tane's help?

Will Mia Anderson agree to leave her daughter Chloe behind in Tane's care on Home and Away?

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) wants to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The trouble is, Mia's daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) wants to stick around.



Chloe is now at odds with her mum again, for trying to control her future.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) tries to convice Mia that Chloe is old enough to stand on her own two feet.



After all, independent Chloe first arrived in the Bay alone, to track down the Parata family.



Plus, Chloe has friends and family in town, who will be happy to look out for Chloe if Mia decides to leave.



Mia doesn't like the idea of abandoning her daughter.



But will she start to see things in a different light when she finds Chloe looking happy in the company of friend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo)?

Will Chloe get her mum's blessing to stay in Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Chloe is already making plans for the future.



She wants her independence and tells Bella and Nikau that she's planning to move out of the Parata's place and into a share house.



Bella and Nikau are worried that things are moving too fast.



But Chloe is determined to book an appointment to view her potential new home!



How will the rest of the family react when Chloe reveals her plans?

Roo and Alf clash over the best way to handle Martha's failing health on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is trying to make the best of a bad situation for her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin).



Martha's failing health means she is now too ill to go through with the kidney transplant.



But Roo has lots of ideas for a positivity program to boost Martha's spirits.



Roo seeks help from hospital doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) for a health-boosting program Martha can follow.



But Martha's husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) is not impressed, wondering if there is any medical evidence that the program will work.



WHY is Alf being such a misery about Roo's goodwill?

