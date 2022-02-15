'Home and Away' spoilers: Will Mia Anderson tell Chloe the truth about Matthew?

Will Mia Anderson be pushed to tell Chloe the terrible truth about her dad Matthew on Home and Away?

Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) is stressed out about the situation involving her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett) and long-lost dad, Matthew Montgomery (James Sweeny) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mia has confided in her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) that she fell pregnant with Chloe after a drunken sexual assault by Matthew years earlier.



It's the reason why Mia never told Chloe about her dad, until he tracked them down in Summer Bay.



But Mia is thrown into a spin when Chloe drops the bombshell she is applying to business school and considering moving to the city to live with Matthew!



Mia is horrified at the thought of losing Chloe to Matthew.



Mia is desperate to change Chloe's mind about moving.



Matthew is definitely not the good guy who Chloe thinks he is.



But she still can't bring herself to finally tell Chloe the TERRIBLE truth about Matthew.



So Mia decides to confront Matthew instead.



She warns him to back-off and leave them alone... or she will tell Chloe the truth about what really happened between them on that fateful night!



Will Matthew give into Mia's threat?

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has a hangover from hell the morning after the night before.



Felicity's boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) can tell she's in a fragile state... and not just because of her boozy behaviour the day before.



Felicity eventually breaks down about how much she misses her dad.



It's the anniversary of her dad's death and painful memories are causing Felicity to spiral.



Both Tane and family friend, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) are determined to support Felicity through her time of need.



But first it appears that Felicity may have some apologising to do after her drunken outburst at Jasmine the night before!

