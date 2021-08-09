Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata CONFESS to Bella?

Nikau Parata is under pressure to come clean about his BETRAYAL to girlfriend Bella on Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is under pressure to come clean to his girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) that he slept with model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As Nikau's latest photoshoot continues, he clashes with model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) who reveals she knows what happened between Nikau and Sienna in her fancy city apartment.



Afraid that Bella will soon hear the gossip, Nikau sits down with his girlfriend, determined to tell her the truth...



Is Bella about to have her heart broken by Nikau's betrayal?

Nikau has a confession to make to Bella on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is being pushed to her limits by the latest drama involving her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Leah can't believe that Justin had anything to do with the murder of conwoman Susie McAllister.



But when Leah has a heart-to-heart with friends Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) at the Diner, she admits she can't be 100% certain that Justin is innocent!



Justin has had blackouts during his painkiller addiction and is not always sure WHERE he has been or WHAT he has done.



It's all getting a bit much for Leah and she seeks comfort with builder friend Stephen Tennyson (Bren Foster) at his hotel room...

Is Leah getting too close for comfort with Stephen on Home and Away? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roo is pleased to have reunited with her half-brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) and she reckons the recovering alcoholic is a changed man.



However, Roo is having a tough time convincing her grumpy dad Alf (Ray Meagher) to give Kieran another chance.



Roo speaks to Alf on the phone while he is away with wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) and is NOT impressed when he refuses to continue the conversation and hangs up on her.



How rude!

Roo is hoping Alf and Martha will give Kieran another chance on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.