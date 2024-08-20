Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi and Bree's secret be EXPOSED?
Airs Friday 30 August 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and his ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), have secretly got back together on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Remi and Bree are enjoying sneaking around, and are not ready for their friends to find out about their reunion just yet.
However, Remi's housemate, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), is determined to get the SCOOP on his mystery new girlfriend.
When Kirby spies Remi out for a motorcycle ride with a mysterious companion, wearing a helmet, on the back of his bike, it looks like the SECRET couple could be rumbled!
Kirby wastes no time in interrogating Remi about WHO he rode by with...
Will Remi get caught out and have no choice but to reveal the truth?
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is determined to help Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), especially after finding the teenager sleeping rough on the beach.
When gym boss Tane catches-up with Perri again, he is alarmed to discover the lad has cigarette burns on his arm...
Tane demands to know how that happened and is shocked to hear that Perri's own father attacked him...
Perri confides in Tane that his dad wanted him to get involved with some ILLEGAL activity.
And he was not happy when Perri refused...
Determined to protect Perri, Tane calls on help from social worker friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).
Can Tane and Harper find a way to keep Perri safe from further harm?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
