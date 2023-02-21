Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter DIE?
Airs Tuesday 28 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) finds his life on the line when he is held captive by vengeful Jacob Cameron (guest star Alex Williams) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Remi rushes into DANGER after discovering that his married lover, Bree (Juliet Godwin), is being menaced by her violent estranged husband in her motel room.
Jacob is out for revenge after discovering Bree has taken out an AVO against him and begun an affair with musician Remi while he's been working away from Summer Bay.
As things take a violent turn in the motel room, Bree faces a horrific dilemma:
She can either leave town with Jacob... or he will take out his wrath on Remi...
Meanwhie, Remi's bandmates begin to fear the worst after his disapperance.
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) can't shake the feeling that something awful has happened to Remi.
And when Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) warns them about Bree's violent husband, Jacob, they decide to get the Police involved.
It's not long before Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is on a Police mission to track down Remi.
But what will the Police find when they arrive at Bree's motel room?
Rose also finds herself facing a very different mission, after Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) suggested a fitness challenge for the women to settle their differences.
Rose knows she needs to make the effort as a way of making amends with gym trainer Stacey, who is now dating Rose's brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).
But WHICH of the women will reign triumphant after the gruelling fitness challenge?
It could be all out WAR, as Rose and Stacey compete to prove which of 'em has got what it takes!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
