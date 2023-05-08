Home and Away spoilers: Will Remi Carter support Bree's decision?

How will Remi Carter feel when he discovers Bree plans to go ahead with the abortion on Home and Away?

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) is shellshocked by the news his ex-lover, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is pregnant on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's another shock in store, when hospital doctor Bree confesses she has already decided to get an abortion...



There's a chance the baby's father could be her violent ex-husband, Jacob.



And Bree certainly doesn't want any more reminders of her nightmare marriage.



When Remi confides in his bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), about Bree's baby bombshell, she wonders if he's annoyed that he's not getting a say about what happens?



After all, there is also a chance that Remi could be the dad!



Following his chat with Eden, Remi makes a BIG decision...

Bree could be pregnant with her DEAD husband's baby on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and his girlfriend, Eden, are so loved-up they have almost forgotten about helping to plan the wedding of Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).



While lazing around the backyard pool, the couple suddenly realise they should get their act together as wedding planners!



But little do they know, Tane and Felicity are way ahead of them.



Tane and Felicity have decided to ''sack'' their bride tribe and have already made plans to get married... TOMORROW!



After overhearing Felicity practicing her wedding vows in te reo Māori, Tane calls Cash to help him with some SPECIAL and SECRET plans for the wedding...

Tane has a favour to ask of Cash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5