Home and Away spoilers: Will Rose and Mali BREAK-UP?

Should policewoman Rose have ARRESTED her own boyfriend Mali on Home and Away?

Mali Hudson (played by Kyle Shilling) has been avoiding his girlfriend, Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), since she broke-up his REVENGE fight with the Allen family on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mali is also dealing with the DOUBLE blow of finding out that it was his own sister, Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick), who called the Police to report the fight.



While Mali is a free man, Rose is left questioning whether she should have ARRESTED her own boyfriend for his part in the fight.



Mali is not helping matters by treating Rose like she is the enemy.



So when the troubled couple finally do come face-to-face again, Rose makes a SHOCK decision about their future!



Will Rose break-up with Mali?

Could this be the end for Mali and Rose on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Mali's brother Iluka (Dion Williams) knows it's time to apologise to Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), for getting them involved in his feud with the Allen family.



If it wasn't for Iluka, then maybe the farmhouse wouldn't have got trashed and doctor Levi wouldn't have got stabbed!



But when Iluka finds Mackenzie and Levi at the hospital, he doesn't exactly get a warm welcome.



Mackenzie may be friends with Mali, but she hasn't changed her mind about his big brother.



She orders him to pack his bags and get out of the farmhouse.



Later, Mali is alarmed when Iluka is nowhere to be found...

Mackenzie is happy that Levi is on the mend after the stabbing on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Iluka attempts to apologise to Mackenzie on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5