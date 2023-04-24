Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane and Felicity REUNITE?
Airs Wednesday 3 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is surprised to receive a voicemail from his runaway ex-fiancee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Gym boss Tane drops everything and hits the road to visit Felicity, who has fled back to her country hometown to stay with her former foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps).
After Tane shows-up on the doorstep, Felicity gives him a guided tour of the property.
But Tane is there to get some answers.
WHY has she pushed him away during her time of need?
And is there now any way back for the former lovebirds?
ALeah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is annoyed that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has decided to move out of the Morgan house.
Theo needs some space from Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), who was recently exposed as his MYSTERY online stalker.
Being around a 16-year-old who has more than just a harmless teenage crush on him is not a good look for Lyrik singer-songwriter, Theo.
However, Leah is not happy that Ava seems to be ruling the roost right now.
She orders her partner, Justin, to sort out teenage troublemaker Ava.
But once again she runs rings around her dad by turning on the charm...
A rift soon emerges between Justin and Leah over Ava.
And when it all kicks-off, Justin SNAPS and blames Theo for causing family conflict!
Has Justin just made the situation a whole LOT worse?
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is hopeful that things can get properly back on track between him and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
However, all is still not well with Bree, who has been having therapy to deal with the SHOCK circumstances surrounding the death of her violent husband, Jacob.
But Remi can't shake the feeling that something else is troubling Bree.
Has Remi stepped out of line and done something wrong?
Remi decides to confront Bree for some answers...
WHAT is going on?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.