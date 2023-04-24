Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane and Felicity REUNITE?

Tane tracks down Felicity... but will the ex-couple make-up or officially BREAK-UP on Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is surprised to receive a voicemail from his runaway ex-fiancee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Gym boss Tane drops everything and hits the road to visit Felicity, who has fled back to her country hometown to stay with her former foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps).



After Tane shows-up on the doorstep, Felicity gives him a guided tour of the property.



But Tane is there to get some answers.



WHY has she pushed him away during her time of need?



And is there now any way back for the former lovebirds?

ALeah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is annoyed that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has decided to move out of the Morgan house.



Theo needs some space from Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), who was recently exposed as his MYSTERY online stalker.



Being around a 16-year-old who has more than just a harmless teenage crush on him is not a good look for Lyrik singer-songwriter, Theo.



However, Leah is not happy that Ava seems to be ruling the roost right now.



She orders her partner, Justin, to sort out teenage troublemaker Ava.



But once again she runs rings around her dad by turning on the charm...



A rift soon emerges between Justin and Leah over Ava.



And when it all kicks-off, Justin SNAPS and blames Theo for causing family conflict!



Has Justin just made the situation a whole LOT worse?

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is hopeful that things can get properly back on track between him and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



However, all is still not well with Bree, who has been having therapy to deal with the SHOCK circumstances surrounding the death of her violent husband, Jacob.



But Remi can't shake the feeling that something else is troubling Bree.



Has Remi stepped out of line and done something wrong?



Remi decides to confront Bree for some answers...



WHAT is going on?

