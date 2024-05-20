Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo get ARRESTED?
Airs Thursday 30 May 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is in a panic after being busted over his pill popping by Justin Morgan (James Stewart) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Justin is determined to keep the truth from Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) about WHAT her nephew has been getting up to with Leah's friend, Valerie Beaumont (Courtney Clarke).
Theo warns Valerie to get rid of the bag of pills.
But while Theo is busy with band Lyrik, playing at Justin and Leah's wedding, Valerie hides the illegal drugs inside a guitar case belonging to SOMEONE from Lyrik!
The next morning, Theo meets with bandmates, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), to drive back out to the wedding venue to collect the band's music equipment.
However, after passing a Police car with a speed monitor, they unexpectedly find Senior Sergeant Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) and her colleague on their tail...
Rose clearly wants driver Theo to pull the van over to the side of the road.
But he suddenly panics and puts pedal to the metal and SPEEDS off!
Uh-oh, will Rose soon be making another ARREST in Summer Bay?
Meanwhile, the search continues for Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) who has gone on the run with abandoned baby, Maia (aka Poppy).
At an unknown location, Tane holds baby Maia close and sings her to sleep.
But he knows he has done something very WRONG.
Is Tane in too deep?
Can he ever return home again after what he has done?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
