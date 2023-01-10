Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo Poulos lose girlfriend Kirby to LOVE RIVAL Bob?

Theo Poulos fears for the future of his relationship following the return of Kirby's ex-boyfriend Bob on Home and Away...

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) is not a happy camper on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



His romantic bubble has been burst by the return of his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) ex-boyfriend, Bob Forsyth (Rob Mallett).



There's some unfinished business between Bob and Kirby.



Bob has just dropped a BOMBSHELL that he wants to get back together with Kirby!



Luckily for Theo, Kirby has no intention of giving big head Bob another chance!



He previously made his feelings very clear when he broke-up with Kirby and QUIT the band.



Grateful for Theo giving her some space, Kirby puts his mind at ease by making it clear that HE is the one that she wants!



However, it doesn't look like Bob is going to give up so easily...

Bob wants to get back together with ex-girlfriend Kirby on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

With the wedding approaching, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is feeling downcast about his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), not wanting their foster dad, Gary, at her Big Day.



Felicity has a fractured relationship with Gary, who has always just been a painful reminder that their own father commit suicide years earlier.



Cash wonders if there's any chance that Felicity will have a change of heart.



So he presses for details from Felicity and fiance Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about the wedding guest list.



But how will Felicity react when she realises Cash is angling to invite Gary?

Cash wonders if foster dad Gary will be invited to Felicity and Tane's wedding on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

WHY is Felicity still keeping her distance from foster dad Gary on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has some words of kindness for his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



Marilyn still feels awkward and ashamed since the truth came out about her long-lost daughter, Heather Fraser.



But perhaps Marilyn is about to get some unexpected emotional support from John after everything she has been through?

The truth is OUT about Marilyn's secret past on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5