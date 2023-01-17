Home and Away spoilers: Will Theo Poulos QUIT the band?

Theo Poulos is not happy when ex-lead singer Bob wants to perform with Lyrik again on Home and Away.

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has been left questioning his relationship with girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), since her ex-boyfriend, Bob Forsyth (guest star Rob Mallett) returned to Summer Bay on Home and Away.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Bob is still hanging about and asks Kirby for a BIG favour.



Bob's solo music career hasn't exactly taken off since he QUIT Lyrik and returned to the city.



So the band's ex-lead singer wants to get a bit of exposure by performing with Lyrik again!



Theo is rattled when he realises Kirby is considering helping Bob.



So as Lyrik get ready for their next gig at Salt, Theo pulls a vanishing act!



Band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), has arranged for a reputable journalist to attend the gig, so the pressure is ON!



With no sign of lead singer Theo, will Bob step in and replace him?

Bob wants to perform with Lyrik again on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in the Bay, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is still in danger of crossing a line with married woman, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Remi is ready to do whatever it takes to help Bree escape from the domestic violence she has suffered at the hands of her husband, Jacob.



While Jacob is out of town, Remi is gently encouraging Bree to make a plan to get out of her marriage.



Needing a distraction from all the drama, Bree gets dressed-up ready to attend Lyrik's gig at Salt.



But she suddenly loses her confidence at the last moment and decides not to go.



When Bree is a no-show, a worried Remi comes knocking on her motel door.



Bree invites Remi inside.



How much longer can these two resist the obvious attraction between them?



Are they playing with fire?

Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) remains worried that Remi and Bree are getting too close for comfort on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

