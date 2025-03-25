Home and Away spoilers: Will Tim agree to go undercover for the Police?
Airs Tuesday 1 April 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Tim Russell (played by George Pullar) could be the key to help the Police to rescue Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and her sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Eden and Abigail have been kidnapped by therapist Tim's unhinged former patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall).
Nerida still believes there's a chance she can pursue a romantic relationship with Tim!
So far, Eden and Abigail have played along with Nerida's delusions, hoping it will help keep them alive!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, there's an awkward conversation between Tim and copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Tim discovered that Eden is still in love with ex-fiance Cash, soon after he awoke from a coma in hospital after being attacked by Nerida...
Cash and Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) manage to get Tim on board.
But will the Police plan to have Tim go undercover in order to trap Nerida work?
At the abandoned train shed, Nerida has a score to settle with love-rival Eden, who she believes STOLE Tim from her!
The women are all startled when Tim arrives at the train yard and unexpectedly declares that he really is in love with Nerida!
WHAT is going on?
Has Nerida been telling the truth all along?
However, Nerida is not to be fooled so easily...
Nerida wants Tim to prove that ex-girlfriend Eden no longer means anything to him.
What will Tim do when Neirida orders him to stab Eden with the syringe?
Uh-oh...
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
