Home and Away spoilers: Will Xander Delaney report Millie to the police?

Will Xander Delaney EXPOSE Millie's lies and report her to the police on Home and Away?

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is stuck with a BIG dilemma on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The paramedic is being BLACKMAILED by former hospital patient, Millie (Zara Zoe), after finding out she was responsible for the car collision which killed her best friend, Jo.



However, ambitious legal eagle Millie is determined to protect her career and reputation and blame the road accident on the other driver, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner)!



Millie has threatened Xander to help her cover-up the truth... or else she will expose a SHOCK secret from his past involving a case of harassment and an AVO order!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, both Xander and his sister, Jasmine (Sam Frost), reel when Logan reveals he is being charged with dangerous driving occasioning death!



With hospital doctor Logan's own career and reputation now hanging in the balance, Xander meets Millie at the Surf Club and once again tries to convince her to come clean about what happened on the day of the crash.



But when Millie refuses to backdown, will Xander take matters into his own hands and expose lying Millie to the police?

Will Xander report lying Millie to the police on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Things get heated at the Morgan house, when Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) confronts his aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Theo is not happy about the way Leah questioned his new girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) over dinner.



Chloe didn't even stick around for dessert at the Morgan house.



So now, Theo fears his romance with Chloe could be DOOMED!



Leah defends that she was only looking out for her nephew.



But unfortunately, it looks like she may have done more harm than good, questioning Chloe about her intentions towards Theo.



After the angry bust-up with Theo, Leah feels devastated and knows she has to try and fix the situation.



But is Chloe already having doubts about getting any further involved with Theo and his family?

Theo clashes with Leah after the disastrous dinner at the Morgan house on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) apologises for her mild panic.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) promises to keep an eye on Roo at home, while Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) visits his wife, Martha (Belinda Giblin) in hospital.



Will stressed-out Roo start to ease-up with her worries over mum Martha following the long-awaited kidney transplant?

Roo remains stressed-out over mum Martha on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR