Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney discovers the TRUTH about Stacey...

Xander Delaney is unsure if he can trust girlfriend Stacey on Home and Away...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) could be about to have his heart broken again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Xander is all loved-up with his now ''exclusive'' girlfriend, Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri).



But the paramedic is unaware that Stacey has given into temptation and hooked-up with another guy!



After catching gym trainer Stacey cheating with a client, Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), faces a dilemma over whether to tell him the heartbreaking truth.



As Stacey continues to play the perfect girlfriend, Rose can't watch the sickeing show and decides to reveal the bitter truth to Xander...



Stacey begs Xander not to end their relationship.



But can Xander ever trust Stacey again?

Lyrik's gigs are on hold while Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) remains in a coma in hospital, and guitarist Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) hand is still injured.



With her band mates out of action, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) begins to worry about how they are going to pay the bills and keep a roof over their heads.



Kirby considers finding herself a part-time job.



WHICH Summer Bay resident throws Kirby a lifeline and offers to hire her?

Kirby starts job hunting on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has agreed to give her ex-fiance, Gabe Miller (Akos Armont), another chance.



But she is still feeling hesitant.



After all, Gabe did once accept a $50,000 bribe from Mackenzie's ruthless dad, Rick, to abandon the couple's wedding plans!



Determined to prove himself, Gabe offers to stick around in Summer Bay and help Mackenzie out at Salt while her business partner, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), is still recovering from her wedding day disaster.



But could it prove to be a BIG mistake for Mackenzie and Gabe to mix business and pleasure?

