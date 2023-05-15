Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney is ATTACKED!

Xander Delaney finds his life in DANGER when he is ambushed by thugs during a paramedic shift on Home and Away...

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is attacked and left for DEAD on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Xander and his paramedic partner, Jamie Chung (Hugo Liu), are called out to a remote location to treat a patient.



But it's a TRAP and the medics find themselves surrounded by Brock (Ben Corlett), who previously tried to break into their ambulance and steal drugs, and a couple of his thug mates...



The thugs are desperate for drugs and prepared to do whatever it takes to get what they want!



Later, Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), is horrified when she hears he has been rushed to Northern District Hospital in a terrible state...



Will Xander survive the SHOCK ATTACK?

Rose wants justice after her brother Xander is attacked on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The morning after the night before, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is wondering how the heck an engagement ring has ended-up on his girlfriend, Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) finger.



Did Cash unexpectedly pop the question to Eden in a drunken state, after his sister, Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) wedding?



When Eden realises Cash doesn't remember the events of the night before, she decides to play a prank on him.



However, the joke may be on Eden when she realises the engagement ring is stuck on her finger!



So are Cash and Eden officially engaged... or NOT?!

Cash and Eden are engaged... or are they on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is determined to support Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) through her post-abortion recovery.



So he sets himself down at the hospital where he can keep a watchful eye on Bree.



But things take a terrible turn when disoriented and confused patient, Xander, lashes out and accidentally kicks hospital doctor Bree in the stomach...



Has Bree's recovery now been put in jeopardy?

Bree's recovery from the abortion is jeopardised on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5