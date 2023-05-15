Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney is ATTACKED!
Airs Monday 22 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) is attacked and left for DEAD on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Xander and his paramedic partner, Jamie Chung (Hugo Liu), are called out to a remote location to treat a patient.
But it's a TRAP and the medics find themselves surrounded by Brock (Ben Corlett), who previously tried to break into their ambulance and steal drugs, and a couple of his thug mates...
The thugs are desperate for drugs and prepared to do whatever it takes to get what they want!
Later, Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), is horrified when she hears he has been rushed to Northern District Hospital in a terrible state...
Will Xander survive the SHOCK ATTACK?
The morning after the night before, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is wondering how the heck an engagement ring has ended-up on his girlfriend, Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) finger.
Did Cash unexpectedly pop the question to Eden in a drunken state, after his sister, Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) wedding?
When Eden realises Cash doesn't remember the events of the night before, she decides to play a prank on him.
However, the joke may be on Eden when she realises the engagement ring is stuck on her finger!
So are Cash and Eden officially engaged... or NOT?!
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is determined to support Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) through her post-abortion recovery.
So he sets himself down at the hospital where he can keep a watchful eye on Bree.
But things take a terrible turn when disoriented and confused patient, Xander, lashes out and accidentally kicks hospital doctor Bree in the stomach...
Has Bree's recovery now been put in jeopardy?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.