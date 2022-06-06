Home and Away spoilers: Xander Delaney is devastated by a DEATH...
Airs Monday 13 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) makes a tragic discovery in the aftermath of the car crash on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Car crash survivor, Millie (Zara Zoe, the real-life sister of Nicholas Cartwright), wonders where her friend, Jo, is.
Wait, there was someone else in the car?
Xander goes looking for Millie's missing friend, and soon makes a tragic discovery further down the road...
Meanwhile, coppers Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) arrive on the scene.
Rose immediately wonders how her brother Xander and sister Jasmine (Sam Frost) came to be at the crash scene.
Xander is forced to come clean and admit that he didn't get the paramedic job at Yabbie Creek.
So he and Jasmine were driving out to the medical centre at Reefton Lakes to investigate job opportunities.
Is Xander about to find himself caught in the middle of another sister squabble between Rose and Jasmine?
In the meantime, Cash investigates the cause of the collision between the two cars.
It turns out it was down to driver error.
But WHICH driver is to blame?
Millie... or doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner)?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) wonder what's going on with her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
One minute, Theo claims he has plans to study with garage co-worker, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).
But the next, he can be found helping Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) out at the Board Shop.
The couple start to suspect that something's up.
Should they worry or just give Theo some space after the nightmare he went through with his abusive dad, Dimitri?
Little do they know that trainee garage mechanic Theo has failed his first TAFE assignment and has turned to Ziggy for help.
But WHY doesn't Theo want either Leah or Justin to know the truth?
And will the secret be exposed when Justin unexpectedly interrupts Theo and Ziggy's latest study session?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
