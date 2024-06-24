Home and Away spoilers: Xander QUITS his job!

Mackenzie and Felicity are shocked when barman Xander QUITS his job at Salt on Home and Away!

Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) calls his bosses, Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), to an EMERGENCY staff meeting at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Xander has had enough of lately being left to run things because of the fallout between Mackenzie and Felicity.

Felicity has made her feelings very clear that she disapproves of business partner Mackenzie's relationship with married man, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



So the ladies have been doing everything to avoid each other...



After Xander complains, the ladies promise to step-up their game.

However, it quickly becomes clear that NOTHING has been resolved...

After Mackenzie's attempt to reconnect with Felicity spectacularly backfires, Xander decides he's had enough of the workplace tension.



So he QUITS!



What are Mackenzie and Felicity going to do without their star barman on the job?

Felicity and Mackenzie are left in the lurch when Xander QUITS on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is starting to regret his decision to hire Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) to work at Manta Ray Boards.

Kirby's lazy attitude to work and her continuing criticism of Mali's friend Mackenzie is really getting on his nerves!



Mali seeks advice from Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), who wisely states that if the boss starts letting the employees make the rules, eventually there will be a mutiny!



Eventually, Mali decides it's time to confront Kirby and lay down his ground rules again...

Will Kirby get on board with Mali's rules on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) finally receives his marriage certificate from celebrant John Palmer (Shane Withington).



Justin wants to plan a romantic SURPRISE for wife Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) as a reminder of their special day.



But Leah appears to be overrun with extra work at The Diner because of the visiting film crew.



Can Justin still find a way to spring his surprise?

Looking back at Leah and Justin's wedding day on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5