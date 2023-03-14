Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni goes into LABOUR!

It looks like Ziggy Astoni is about to give birth on today's episode of Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), are not exactly thrilled that his mum, Karen (guest star Georgia Adamson), has turned-up on their doorstep unannounced on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Karen is determined to make herself at home at the farmhouse, as she awaits the birth of her grandchild!



Pregnant Ziggy looks to Dean for help.



She wants Karen out of the house ASAP!



Unfortunately, Dean leaves it too long to have a chat wit Karen... as Ziggy goes into labour!



As Dean makes an EMERGENCY dash to Northern District Hospital with mum-to-be Ziggy, Karen invites herself along to the birthing suite!



Ziggy makes it very clear she doesn't want Karen's interference.



But how is awkward Dean going to bring himself to crush his mum's spirit?

Felicity learns the SHOCK truth about the crash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has been blaming herself for the wedding day car crash that has left her maid-of-honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), in a coma.



Felicity is attempting to keep up appearances but has secretly turned to booze to help battle her guilt.



However, Felicity is in for a SHOCK when her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), reveals that the car crash was caused by the biker gang... and that HE was their intended target!

Cash secretly makes plans to confront the biker gang on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Cash continues with his SECRET plan to confront the biker gang.



He gets a text message from the bikies naming a time and a place to meet.



Cash intends to go rogue and settle the score outside of the law!



But will Cash get the gang before they get him?



Little does he know that Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan) has somehow got out of prison and is out to KILL Cash...

How did baddie biker boy Tex get out of prison on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

