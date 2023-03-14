Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni goes into LABOUR!

By Simon Timblick
published

Airs Wednesday 22 March 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Ziggy Astoni, Dean Thompson
It looks like Ziggy Astoni is about to give birth on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), are not exactly thrilled that his mum, Karen (guest star Georgia Adamson), has turned-up on their doorstep unannounced on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But Karen is determined to make herself at home at the farmhouse, as she awaits the birth of her grandchild!

Pregnant Ziggy looks to Dean for help.

She wants Karen out of the house ASAP!

Unfortunately, Dean leaves it too long to have a chat wit Karen... as Ziggy goes into labour!

As Dean makes an EMERGENCY dash to Northern District Hospital with mum-to-be Ziggy, Karen invites herself along to the birthing suite!

Ziggy makes it very clear she doesn't want Karen's interference.

But how is awkward Dean going to bring himself to crush his mum's spirit?

Home and Away spoilers, Felicity Newman

Felicity learns the SHOCK truth about the crash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) has been blaming herself for the wedding day car crash that has left her maid-of-honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), in a coma.

Felicity is attempting to keep up appearances but has secretly turned to booze to help battle her guilt.

However, Felicity is in for a SHOCK when her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), reveals that the car crash was caused by the biker gang... and that HE was their intended target!

Home and Away spoilers, Cash Newman

Cash secretly makes plans to confront the biker gang on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Cash continues with his SECRET plan to confront the biker gang.

He gets a text message from the bikies naming a time and a place to meet.

Cash intends to go rogue and settle the score outside of the law!

But will Cash get the gang before they get him?

Little does he know that Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan) has somehow got out of prison and is out to KILL Cash...

Home and Away spoilers, Tex Wheeler

How did baddie biker boy Tex get out of prison on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.

Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?

Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!


Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.

He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.


Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)


And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.