Neighbours spoilers: Aaron discovers Krista's SECRET!

WHAT will Aaron do after he discovers recovering addict Krista has a SECRET stash of pills on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 22 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Krista Sinclair (played by Majella Davis) has fallen foul of some cruel manipulation by her cunning Lassiters rival, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



As Krista starts secretly popping pills to mask her grief after her recent tragic loss, she joins Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) on a trip back to the home he shared with his late husband, David, in Daylesford.



The two friends connect further through their grief.



But Aaron's in for a SHOCK when he accidentally discovers Krista's SECRET packet of pills...

Aaron finds out Krista has fallen off the wagon on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 23 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



There's a whole lot of tension between JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant) and his brother, Dex (Marley Williams).



Cara (Sara West) suggests a last-minute camping trip in an attempt to get the family back on track.



But Dex continues to feel sidelined as parents Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) pay extra attention to JJ, after his recent brush with the law.



Later that day, JJ goes to check Dex's tent and discovers his brother has gone missing...

A family camping trip turns into a nightmare when Dex disappears on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has FINALLY returned home to Ramsay Street after an extended stay in Sydney.



Susan has barely unpacked when Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) unexpectedly offers her a job as Operations Manager at the new Erini Rising development.



However, there is one BIG issue with the job offer.



It will mean that Susan becomes husband Karl's (Alan Fletcher) boss!

WHAT will Susan do?

Will Susan tell Karl about her surprise job offer on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 25 April 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar) has been given an ultimatum by his girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).



Either he comes clean about his deep fake hacking history to the Police.



Or legal eagle Mackenzie will report him!



However, Mackenzie remains unaware that she has been totally manipulated by Haz's one-time cyber crime "victim", Zach Wade (Stephen Phillips, from Winners & Losers).



Under pressure after Mackenzie's ultimatum, will Haz do something unthinkable?



Mackenzie has fallen for Zach's lies on Neighbours... (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

