'Neighbours' spoilers: Amy Greenwood is rushed to hospital...

It's not looking good for Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) after she collapses in pain on Neighbours...



Amy has been in pain since being injured in The Flamingo Bar disaster during the recent storm.



So it certainly didn't help matters when Amy's troublesome teenage daughter, Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) shoved her during an argument.



Zara remains unaware of her mum's fate.



But Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is worried about girlfriend, Amy and comes looking for her at her new fast food truck business.



Ned is shocked to find Amy collapsed unconscious on the ground...



Amy is rushed to hospital in a critical condition after Ned calls an ambulance.



But what is wrong with Amy and will she wake-up?

Terese has mixed feelings about Paul on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has certainly been making herself at home since she moved into the penthouse at Lassiters to look after her estranged husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).



Paul was badly injured during the disaster at The Flamingo Bar.



But the businessman is desperate to get back to work at Lassiters.



And Terese is having a difficult time trying to convince Paul he's not yet ready.



However, some of the magic spark is certainly back between the couple after their marriage almost came to an end last year.



Paul is confident they are finally on the road to reconciliation.



But when Terese gets together with Ramsay Street neighbours, Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones), will she reveal the truth about her mixed emotions where Paul is concerned?

Will Sadie and Aubrey be impressed by Zara's bad behaviour on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Zara clearly didn't learn her lesson after the fire alarm prank at Erinsborough High School.



Keen to impress new classmates, Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) and Aubrey Laing (Etoile Little), bad girl Zara is planning to cause more chaos.



Just what is she gonna do this time?

