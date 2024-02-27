Neighbours spoilers: Are Toadie and Melanie about to KISS?

Is Toadie about to get too close for comfort with his ex-wife Melanie on Neighbours?

Airs Monday 4 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Melanie Pearson (played by Lucinda Cowden) has made no secret of the fact that she's still in love with her ex-husband, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).



So when the troubled legal eagle downloads to Melanie about his latest woes with current wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), will the ex-es find themselves getting a bit too close for comfort?



Meanwhile, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) takes it upon himself to warn Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) about Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) ruthless past...

Will Sadie and Byron hook-up on Neighbours? (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Tuesday 5 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Sadie Rodwell (Emerald Chan) secretly still has her sights set on losing her virginity to bestie, Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux)!



During a party at Number 32, Sadie decides to seize the moment and make a move on Byron!



But does he feel the same way?



There's trouble and strife on the home front for Jane Harris (Annie Jones).



She clashes with daughter Nicolette (Hannah Monson) over her fallout with grieving Aaron.



And then Jane's long-distance fiance, Mike Young (Guy Pearce) calls with some BAD news from the UK...

Andrew's brother Felix moves into Number 26 on Neighbours! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Wednesday 6 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Andrew Rodwell's (Lloyd Will) brother, Felix (James Beaufort), is released from prison on parole and moves into Number 26.



However, WHY is Felix suddenly uncomfortable when he is introduced to the Rodwell family's teenage neighbour, JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant)?



Meanwhile, Sadie and Byron's friendship is on rocky ground after the events of the night before.



Sadie is hurt when Byron makes a SHOCK accusation against her!

Paul and ex-wife Terese team-up on Neighbours. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Airs Thursday 7 March 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.



Toadie is determined to fix things with Terese and arranges a date night.



However, he's left disappointed when she ditches him to spend time with ex-husband, Paul, who may have a lead on the missing plaque dedicated to Terese's late son, Josh...



Felix becomes further curious about JJ, especially when he notices the teenager has an identical birth mark to his own!



How much longer will Felix keep his secret from the Rodwell family?

Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee