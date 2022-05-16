Neighbours spoilers: Can Harlow Robinson ESCAPE from creepy Corey?

It was no accidental meeting when Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) first bumped into Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall) during her visit to London on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Cunning Corey and his associate, Christabel Bancroft (Syd Zygier) have been gradually isolating Harlow from her family and friends, so that they can recruit her into The Restoration Order!



On yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, things took a perilous turn for Ramsay Street resident, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), after she discovered the connection between Corey and Christabel...



With Freya out of the picture, Corey whisks Harlow away from the secluded cottage and starts the drive towards a new location.



Harlow remains in a spaced-out state, as creepy Corey continues to secretly drug her.



But when they stop by the side of the road, Harlow makes an alarming discovery and suddenly realises she's in terrible DANGER!



Will Harlow manage to escape from Corey?

Will Harlow finally realise the terrible truth about Corey on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) sees the closeness between housemates, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



She realises the ship has sailed and she's missed her chance for romance with Kiri, despite the connection they made during the River Bend trip.



Nicolette's mum, Jane Haris (Annie Jones) can see she is down-in-the-dumps.



But how will Nicolette react when Jane reveals she has a list of dating apps for her, and wants to help Nicolette on her quest for true love!



Meanwhile, what exactly is going on between Chloe and Kiri?



Kiri is still going through her daddy issues with long-lost dad, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



So she suggests another girlie sleepover with Chloe at Number 24.



But aware that Kiri is vulnerable, is it time for Chloe to put some boundaries in place?

Nicolette is ready to date again on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Will Chloe and Kiri become more than just good friends on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

At Number 28, Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is hoping his wife, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) will soon fully forgive him for losing a load of their retirement money.



Karl wants to move back into the marital bedroom as the mattress in the spare room is not helping his bad back.



However, when Karl tries to woo Susan, his charms don't quite have the effect he was hoping for!



Karl attempts to charm his way back into the bedroom on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5