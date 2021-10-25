'Neighbours' spoilers: Chloe Brennan is back again!

Chloe Brennan (played by April Rose Pengilly) returns home after her trip to Adelaide on today's episode of Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe is eager to get straight back to work as Executive Assistant for Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at Lassiters.



Chloe's return could be just what troubled Terese needs, since there's been a whole LOT happening since Chloe left on her trip!



But how will Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and his granddaughter Harlow (Jemma Donovan) react when they discover Chloe is back in the mix at the hotel?



After all, the pair were craftily working together to make Chloe look bad at her job while she was gone!



David and Aaron meet with lawyers to discuss the custody battle on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things get real in the custody battle over baby Isla as Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have their first meeting with lawyers Juliana Ayres (Chelsea Gibb) and Pia Nash (Sarah Melody Hallam).



David's dad Paul is confident he's found the best lawyers that money can buy.



But as the meeting gets underway, Aaron becomes nervous when he hears how the custody battle will involve a full character assassination of Nicolette and all the desperate things she has done to date involving Isla.



But Nicolette is not the only one who will be in the firing line.



Some of David's recent dishonest behaviour could come to light too...

Harlow packs her bags and moves out of Number 22 on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Things are super-tense at Number 22 after Terese ordered Harlow to pack her bags and get out!



Terese is still furious after Harlow betrayed her confidence and meddled in her already troubled marriage to Paul.



But if Terese is expecting an apology from Harlow for her behaviour, she could have a long wait!



Paul's ruthless ways are clearly rubbing off on his granddaughter.



So Harlow is all like, sorry not sorry!



All the family tension is getting a bit much for Terese.



Could it be she is heading for some kind of breakdown?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.