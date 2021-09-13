'Neighbours' spoilers: David Tanaka discovers Paul's SECRET...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) and his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) were thrilled when they were introduced to their baby daughter Isla on Neighbours (5.30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



David's dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) claimed he managed to convince baby mama Nicolette Stone to hand over Isla, knowing the child would have a better life with David and Aaron.



Nicolette is now believed to have fled to America and nobody has heard from again.



However, David is left reeling on today's episode of the Aussie soap when he discovers Paul actually paid Nicolette $1 million to handover Isla and NEVER return to Erinsborough!



David is shocked by Paul's calculating behaviour and now understands the reason why his businessman dad is now having money troubles.



David immediately wants to tell Aaron everything.



But Paul works hard to convince him otherwise.



Will David keep the terrible truth about Isla from Aaron?

Will David keep the truth about baby Isla from Aaron on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

As Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) continues to bond with boss and mentor Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), the hotel concierge starts to think more about his own mum, Julie Quill.



The disgraced former owner of Lassiters Hotel was sent to prison five years ago when it was discovered she was responsible for an explosion at the hotel which killed Terese's son Josh.



Julie has been reaching out and wants Jesse to visit her in jail.



Jesse is in a muddle with his feelings towards Julie and turns to Terese for advice.



But what will Terese advise since she has her own grudge against Julie?

Jesse is undecided whether to visit his mum Julie in prison on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is not quite back on track with Evelyn Farlow (Paula Arundell).



Sheila reckons Evelyn looks down her nose at the Canning family.



Sheila is annoyed and cryptically hints that Evelyn's son Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is not quite as squeaky-clean as she thinks!



Is gossip Sheila about to give the game away about Levi's polyamorous relationship with neighbours Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall)?

Levi still hasn't told his mum about his relationship arrangement with Amy and Ned on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

WHO accidentally exposes the truth about Levi to his mum Evelyn on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5.