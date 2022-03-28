Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka returns to River Bend...

David Tanaka and Freya return to the scene of the crime at River Bend on Neighbours...

David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is spiralling with paranoia after receiving another threatening note on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But David's hospital colleague, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) wonders why he is the only one being targetted.



After all, both David and Freya were there at River Bend when Freya's disturbed ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman died.



Having already run through a list of possible suspects, David begins to wonder if hospital cleaner, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) is the mystery blackmailer.



After all, Dean didn't handle the situation well after married man, David rejected his romantic advances.



Dean angrily denies everything when David confronts him.



But is he telling the truth?



Or did someone else witness what happened out at River Bend?



David reels when Freya suggests it's time they returned to the scene of the crime...

David accuses Dean of being the mystery blackmailer on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is determined to learn all she can from no-nonsense businesswoman, Montana.



Mackenzie pitches herself as an unpaid Fashion Week intern, hoping to get close to Montana and learn from the best.



But strangely, Montana is extremely resistant to having another assistant besides Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy).



However, Mackenzie is in for a BIG surprise when Montana has an unexpected offer of how Mackenzie can truly make her mark at Fashion Week!

Mackenzie is willing to become Mackenzie's unpaid intern on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

The day has arrived for Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) to move onto Ramsay Street.



Kiri's arrival in the neighbourhood stirs up feelings for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



Despite the short-lived romance and awkward break-up between the women, Nicolette is determined to establish a new, relaxed dynamic between them.



Nicolette wants Kiri to see the REAL her, and not be scared off by all the bad behaviour that she previously heard about from Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).



When Nicolette and Kiri come face-to-face at Harold's Cafe, will Nicolette get her wish?

Kiri arrives to move into Number 24 on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5