Neighbours spoilers: David Tanaka returns to River Bend...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 8 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
David Tanaka (played by Takaya Honda) is spiralling with paranoia after receiving another threatening note on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But David's hospital colleague, Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) wonders why he is the only one being targetted.
After all, both David and Freya were there at River Bend when Freya's disturbed ex-boyfriend, Gareth Bateman died.
Having already run through a list of possible suspects, David begins to wonder if hospital cleaner, Dean Covey (Travis Cotton) is the mystery blackmailer.
After all, Dean didn't handle the situation well after married man, David rejected his romantic advances.
Dean angrily denies everything when David confronts him.
But is he telling the truth?
Or did someone else witness what happened out at River Bend?
David reels when Freya suggests it's time they returned to the scene of the crime...
Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is determined to learn all she can from no-nonsense businesswoman, Montana.
Mackenzie pitches herself as an unpaid Fashion Week intern, hoping to get close to Montana and learn from the best.
But strangely, Montana is extremely resistant to having another assistant besides Mick Allsopp (Joel Creasy).
However, Mackenzie is in for a BIG surprise when Montana has an unexpected offer of how Mackenzie can truly make her mark at Fashion Week!
The day has arrived for Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson) to move onto Ramsay Street.
Kiri's arrival in the neighbourhood stirs up feelings for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).
Despite the short-lived romance and awkward break-up between the women, Nicolette is determined to establish a new, relaxed dynamic between them.
Nicolette wants Kiri to see the REAL her, and not be scared off by all the bad behaviour that she previously heard about from Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett).
When Nicolette and Kiri come face-to-face at Harold's Cafe, will Nicolette get her wish?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
