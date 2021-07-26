Neighbours spoilers: DRAMA at the baby shower!

Will there be a showdown at the baby shower when there's GOSSIP about what's going on between Chloe and Leo on Neighbours?

There's a party going on at Number 32 as it is the day of the baby shower on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Aaron Brennan (played by Matt Wilson) and his husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) have certainly had their ups and downs with baby mama Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



But finally it looks like the trio are on the same page and excited about entering into their co-parenting arrangement.



As friends and family start arriving for the baby shower fun and games, it feels like nothing can spoil Aaron, David and Nicolette's big day.



That is until Nicolette's girlfriend Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is late to the party.



And neighbour Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) voices his suspicions that there is something going on between Chloe and David's brother, Leo (Tim Kano)...

Aaron, Nicolette and David are excited about becoming parents on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Chloe is still in a muddle over her feelings for Nicolette.



So she's using her work at the winery as a distraction.



However, Leo seems to be taking advantage of the situation and uses Chloe's insecurities about her relationship to get closer to her.



Ahead of the baby shower at Number 32, Leo and Chloe enjoy a drink together out at the winery.



But when the couple are suspiciously late to the party, Aaron and David confront Chloe wanting to know what's going on.



Put on the spot, will Chloe make an unexpected confession?

Chloe and Leo get tongues wagging about the status of their friendship on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mackenzie is annoyed with boyfriend Hendrix when he continues to voice his suspicions about Chloe and Leo on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

If this was an episode of ITV 2's Love Island, then poor Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has just been pied-off.



After discovering that his ex-girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is going to be leaving Erinsborough, Ned reckons there's no longer any reason why he and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) shouldn't get together.



However, Ned doesn't know about Amy's night of passion with Levi Canning (Richie Morris) and is left feeling confused and rejected when an awkward Amy tells him their moment has passed!

Amy has decided that Ned is NOT her type 100% on paper and rejects him on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5