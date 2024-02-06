Neighbours spoilers: FAREWELL to David Tanaka...
Here's your Ramsay Street round-up for everything that happens on Neighbours between February 12 to 15...
Airs Monday 12 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Andrew Rodwell (played by Lloyd Will) continues the Police investigation into how Eden Shaw (Costa D'Angelo) managed to track Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis) to the beach house on Neighbours (7:00am - see our TV Guide for listings).
But after Andrew's daughter, Sadie (Emerald Chan), makes a suspicious discovery, she decides to do some detective work of her own...
Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) continues to make herself at home at Paul Robinson's (Stefan Dennis) penthouse.
But is grieving Paul aware of cunning Chelsea's true motives?
Krista finds some unexpected support on Ramsay Street after being banned from attending David Tanaka's funeral...
Airs Tuesday 13 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
The residents of Ramsay Street gather for David's funeral.
Everyone rallies around to try and support David's grieving husband, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).
But Aaron remains in a bitter state-of-mind after the heroic sacrifice that cost David his life.
Meanwhile, David's dad Paul is suffering with his own torment and SNAPS when an uninvited guest arrives at the wake...
Airs Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Everyone is left reeling after a SHOCK revelation made during David's wake.
Paul is left alone as even his nearest and dearest turn their backs on him...
Meanwhile, Chelsea attempts to befriend Paul's visiting sister, Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell).
Plus, Sadie has something to confess to parents, Wendy and Andrew.
Airs Thursday 15 February 2024 at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee.
Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and his ex-wife, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden), have been brought closer together again after the SHOCK hostage situation at Number 28.
Is Toadie making a mistake when he decides to confide in Melanie about his ongoing troubles with wife, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)?
With Lucy due to return to the US, cunning Chelsea sees an opportunity to get further onboard with the Robinson family and permanently move in with Paul...
Neighbours airs Monday to Thursday at 7:00am on Amazon Freevee
