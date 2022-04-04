Neighbours spoilers: FAREWELL to Kyle Canning and Roxy Willis!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Tuesday 12 April 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) and his wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) came very close to splitting-up on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Strain was put on the couple's marriage after the SHOCK double-blow of discovering Roxy was not pregnant.
And then the terrible news that Kyle's remaining sperm samples had been destroyed in an accident at the fertility clinic...
But it looks like there is a happy ending in store for Kyle and Roxy after all.
Their friends and family are thrilled at the news that Roxy is pregnant in a SURPRISE twist!
After putting their differences aside, Roxy and Kyle pack their bags and prepare to leave Erinsborough for a new life in Darwin with the rest of Roxy's family.
But you can't leave Ramsay Street without a good 'ol send-off from the neighbours.
FAREWELL, Kyle and Roxy!
Meanwhile, the situation between Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is complicated by the unexpected arrival of Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).
Corey declared his feelings for Harlow when they met in London.
He helped her deal with all the drama surrounding her late mum, Prue Wallace's secret diary.
So what is Corey doing in Erinsborough?
Has he really travelled all that way to see Harlow, especially after she gently let him down and said she'd prefer to remain just good friends?
Harlow uses Corey's arrival to distract herself from Ned.
She still hasn't had the chance to have a proper chat with him about the aftermath of their kiss at the waterfall back in River Bend.
Everyone assumes that Harlow and Corey are an item after their adventures together in London!
Is Harlow ready to play into the rumours and give romance with Corey a chance?
Or is the chemistry between Harlow and Ned about to resurface at an unexpected moment?
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
