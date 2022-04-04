Neighbours spoilers: FAREWELL to Kyle Canning and Roxy Willis!

Kyle Canning (played by Chris Milligan) and his wife, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) came very close to splitting-up on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Strain was put on the couple's marriage after the SHOCK double-blow of discovering Roxy was not pregnant.



And then the terrible news that Kyle's remaining sperm samples had been destroyed in an accident at the fertility clinic...



But it looks like there is a happy ending in store for Kyle and Roxy after all.



Their friends and family are thrilled at the news that Roxy is pregnant in a SURPRISE twist!



After putting their differences aside, Roxy and Kyle pack their bags and prepare to leave Erinsborough for a new life in Darwin with the rest of Roxy's family.



But you can't leave Ramsay Street without a good 'ol send-off from the neighbours.



FAREWELL, Kyle and Roxy!

Kyle and Roxy enjoy a farewell celebration with their friends on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, the situation between Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is complicated by the unexpected arrival of Corey Smythe-Jones (Laurence Boxhall).



Corey declared his feelings for Harlow when they met in London.



He helped her deal with all the drama surrounding her late mum, Prue Wallace's secret diary.



So what is Corey doing in Erinsborough?



Has he really travelled all that way to see Harlow, especially after she gently let him down and said she'd prefer to remain just good friends?

Corey unexpectedly arrives in Erinsborough on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Harlow uses Corey's arrival to distract herself from Ned.



She still hasn't had the chance to have a proper chat with him about the aftermath of their kiss at the waterfall back in River Bend.



Everyone assumes that Harlow and Corey are an item after their adventures together in London!



Is Harlow ready to play into the rumours and give romance with Corey a chance?



Or is the chemistry between Harlow and Ned about to resurface at an unexpected moment?

Harlow and Corey almost enjoyed a holiday romance in London on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

